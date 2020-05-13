New Website Provides One-Stop-Shop to Help Renters, Homeowners Learn About Federal Help, Apply for Relief

Comprehensive resource guide launched in response to Menendez, Senators more than a month ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Following calls from Senator Bob Menendez and several Democratic colleagues for the Administration to create a comprehensive guide to the federal resources and assistance available for homeowners and renters during the coronavirus, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), and the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) launched cfpb.gov/housing as a single source for information on CARES Act programs, including mortgage relief, protections for renters, and information on how to avoid scams. It also provides search tools for homeowners to help determine if their mortgage is federally backed, and for renters to find out if their rental unit is federally financed.

For the millions of Americans who are worried about paying next month’s mortgage or rent, the last thing they need is the frustration of navigating a maze of confusing government website to figure out what federal help is available and how to get it,” Sen. Menendez said.

In an April letter calling for the single source website, the senators wrote, “Americans throughout the country are grappling with the realities of the pandemic response. Social distancing guidelines are placing physical, emotional, and economic pressures on nearly everyone. Accordingly, we urge you to develop and rapidly make available a single website to serve as a clearinghouse for all new housing policies and tools that homeowners and renters can avail themselves of to get through this crisis.”

The letter was signed by U.S. Senators Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii), Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Jack Reed (D-R.I.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), Michael Bennet (D-Colo.), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.), Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), Mazie K. Hirono (D-Hawai‘i), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.), Patty Murray (D-Wash.), Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), Gary Peters (D-Mich.), Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), and Tina Smith (D-Minn.).

