Menendez’s Bipartisan SMART Fund Endorsed by NJ PBA

As state, local govt’s face budget shortfalls due to COVID-19, cuts to law enforcement, essential services loom

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Bob Menendez today announced that the New Jersey State Policemen’s Benevolent Association (NJSPBA) has endorsed his $500 billion bipartisan bill that would provide direct federal assistance to states and communities on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. This bill answers the pleas of Governor Phil Murphy and local leaders across New Jersey as the state and its municipalities face major revenue losses, which may lead to layoffs and cuts to essential services. The NJSPBA represents over 33,000 law enforcement officers across all 21 counties in the state.

“I want to thank all the men and women in uniform across New Jersey who have been an incredible force against the COVID-19 pandemic in our state,” said Sen. Menendez. “My bipartisan bill will ensure our state and local governments can continue providing high quality essential services, without cutting corners and initiating mass layoffs. If local communities have to reduce their police force, it would make our streets less safe and cause our economy to tumble even further. We can’t let that happen. Our brothers and sisters in blue have always had our backs and we must continue to have theirs, especially during this public health and economic crises.” “All across our state, more than 33,000 men and women of the NJPBL are on the frontlines, keeping our communities safe and putting their lives on the line during this pandemic. But their livelihoods and the services they provide each and every day are at risk if we don’t get the federal help we need to come through this crisis,” said NJSPBA President Patrick Colligan. “Senator Menendez’s bipartisan SMART Fund legislation will ensure our towns and cities get the resources we desperately need to keep law enforcement on the job and in our neighborhoods and urge his colleagues in Congress to pass it.”

The State and Municipal Aid for Recovery and Transition (SMART) Fund, which is co-authored by Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.), builds upon the existing $150 billion set aside in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to help states and local governments. It expands eligibility to include counties and towns with populations of 50,000 or greater—the current threshold is 500,000—ensures every eligible entity receives additional funding, increases flexibility for states and local governments to use the funds to plug revenue losses due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and targets additional funding toward coronavirus hot zones to combat the pandemic head-on.

Specifically, the SMART Fund, which falls in line with requests made by the National Governors Association, would deliver funding to state and local governments, U.S. territories and the District of Columbia in three equal tranches based upon a new formula that takes into consideration areas of the country with the greatest need:

1) One-third to eligible entities based on population size to ensure they each receive additional federal resources to meet their growing needs (Same formula used to disburse the $150 billion state stabilization fund created in the CARES Act, but essentially doubles those available funds)

2) One-third to eligible entities based upon the number of COVID-19 cases relative to the U.S. population to target the urgent public health challenge

3) One-third to eligible entities based upon state revenue losses relative to pre-COVID-19 projections to target the urgent economic challenge.

This proposal builds upon the successes of the State Stabilization Fund in the CARES Act, championed by Sen. Jack Reed (D-R.I.). The senators will continue working with him and the rest of their colleagues in the Senate to provide immediate and direct assistance to states and communities fighting this pandemic.

