Menendez: We Must do Right by 9/11 Families as they Seek Justice

NEWARK – U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, issued the following statement committing to stand by survivors of the 9/11 attacks and victims’ families:

“On the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 tragedy, we not only remember those who perished on that horrific day and those who later succumbed to their illnesses, but we remind the country and the world of our commitment to support the victims and their families. For too long, 9/11 victims and families have been treated as second-class citizens, and tragically the Trump administration is trying to cement this legacy into law.

“The State Department is pressuring Congress to pass legislation that would extinguish 9/11 court claims against Sudan even though President Trump and his administration have done nothing to resolve those claims. I cannot tolerate this slap in the face to the 9/11 community and will oppose legislation related to Sudan that does not treat 9/11 victims and family members with the respect and dignity that they deserve. I have urged the State Department to reconsider its deal and to do better, and call on the Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee to hold hearings on this critical issue so that the Department’s deal and its shortcomings are subject to public scrutiny. In the aftermath of 9/11, we committed to never forget. We must honor that commitment and urge President Trump to do so as well.”