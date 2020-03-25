Menendez Votes to Pass Senate Bipartisan COVID-19 Response Package

$2T package includes direct payments & enhanced unemployment assistance for workers, unprecedented aid to small businesses, critical support for frontline hospitals & states



WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Bob Menendez, a senior member of the Senate Finance Committee and a member of the select bipartisan team that negotiated the bill, issued the following statement on Senate passage of a $2 trillion federal stimulus package to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic:

"Tonight, bipartisanship prevailed in the U.S. Senate at a time when the stakes have never been higher, and the lives of so many Americans are on the line.

"When negotiations began on this bill, there was a strong possibility that the Senate majority would push through a trillion-dollar spending package that failed to provide resources to fight COVID-19, abandoned states like New Jersey on the frontlines of this pandemic, and left small businesses and working families behind while big corporations pocketed massive bailouts.

"Fortunately, we stood our ground, fought back, and today we passed a bipartisan package that gives New Jersey and the nation a fighting chance at defeating COVID-19 and restoring the promise of our economy.

“I urge the House of Representatives to pass this bill without delay.”

