Menendez to Ventilator Manufacturers: What Have You Done, What Do You Need to Immediately Ramp Up Production

Menendez to Ventilator Manufacturers: What Have You Done, What Do You Need to Immediately Ramp Up Production

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Bob Menendez, a senior member of the Senate Finance Committee that sets national health policy, wrote to the CEO’s of leading ventilator manufacturing companies across the country, asking them to immediately determine their ability, capacity and timeline to ramp up production of new ventilators, and to provide an assessment of what is needed from the Administration and Congress in order to so.

“Your companies are leaders in supplying our health system with ventilators. The urgency of our current situation will require a significant increase in quantity,” Sen. Menendez wrote. “Working in partnership, the federal government and your companies will need to develop a strategy to meet the anticipated demand for ventilators so that patients will have the necessary life-saving care needed confront COVID-19.”

Sen. Menendez asked each company to immediately provide responses to the following questions:

What communication have your companies had with the Trump administration on the need to increase the number of ventilators? What steps have your companies taken to manufacture new ventilators? What is the timeframe to produce and deliver fully operational ventilators? What is the maximum output your companies can produce when called upon? Do your companies have the resources necessary to increase production if called upon to do so? What steps can Congress take to help the industry increase the volume and the efficiency of production?

The letter to CEOs is below and here:

Dear CEO:

As the COVID-19 pandemic spreads, it is essential to ensure our nation’s public health system has the necessary supply of ventilators to absorb a surge in patients requiring them for treatment.

With more than 3,300 confirmed cases in the United States, COVID-19 is a growing public health crisis that requires urgent action from every industry to combat.

Across the world, a sizable number of those suffering from COVID-19 have required ventilators as part of their treatment for the virus. It is essential our healthcare system has a large enough supply of ventilators to treat all future patients who require them.

A recent estimate from Johns Hopkins estimated there are approximately 160,000 ventilators in the United States ready to be utilized and approximately 8,900 in reserve.[1]

At a hearing at the House of Representatives last week, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health, stated, “I believe that if we have a major outbreak, we are definitely vulnerable to shortages.”

As we work to address this public health crisis, we must make certain healthcare providers have access to all equipment they need to treat patients. A shortage of ventilators would lead to catastrophic health outcomes.

Working in partnership, the federal government and your companies will need to develop a strategy to meet the anticipated demand for ventilators so that patients will have the necessary life-saving care needed confront COVID-19.

Your companies are leaders in supplying our health system with ventilators. The urgency of our current situation will require a significant increase in quantity. Working together, we can prevent the tragic outcomes that would result from the system being overwhelmed.

I am seeking your response to the following questions:

What communication have your companies had with the Trump administration on the need to increase the number of ventilators? What steps have your companies taken to manufacture new ventilators? What is the timeframe to produce and deliver fully operational ventilators? What is the maximum output your companies can produce when called upon? Do your companies have the resources necessary to increase production if called upon to do so? What steps can Congress take to help the industry increase the volume and the efficiency of production?

I thank you in advance for your attention to this important matter.

Sincerely,