Menendez Statement on Trump Admin Restricting States’ Use of COVID-19 Stabilization Funds

NEWARK, N.J. – U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), a senior member of the Senate Finance Committee, today released the following statement in reaction to the U.S. Department of Treasury’s guidance prohibiting state and local governments from utilizing the $150 billion in CARES Act stabilization funds to replace lost revenue as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The State of New Jersey and its nine counties with populations above 500,000 received a combined $3.4 billion in COVID-19 stabilization funds:

"I took Secretary Mnuchin’s word in good faith when he told Governor Murphy and me that states would have flexibility to use these stabilization funds to address their urgent needs and maintain essential services. The Treasury guidance also flies in the face of the President’s recent commitment that any fiscal relief to hard-hit states be allowed to cover lost revenues as a result of COVID-19. Now is the time for Congress to consider the bold, bipartisan $500 billion SMART Fund Sen. Cassidy and I have proposed, that gives governors, county administrators and mayors the flexibility they need to fund public health departments, pay teachers and first responders, fix the roads and pick up the trash, and cuts through the red tape by making retroactive the use of COVID-19 stabilization funds for state and local revenue losses."