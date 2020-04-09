Menendez Statement on the Recent Passing of Reverend H. Gene Sykes, Pastor of Friendship Baptist Church

NEWARK, N.J. – U.S. Senator Bob Menendez issued the following statement after the recent passing of Reverend H. Gene Sykes from complications due to COVID-19:

“I know that I share my profound grief over the passing of Reverend Sykes with the entire congregation of Friendship Baptist Church and so many in the Bayonne community for whom he provided spiritual guidance and civic leadership. I am forever grateful for the graciousness and counsel Pastor Sykes provided me in difficult times and offer my sincere condolences to his family.”