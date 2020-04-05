Menendez Statement on the Passing of Weehawken School Board President Richard Barsa to COVID-19

NEWARK, N.J. – U.S. Senator Bob Menendez today released the following statement on the death of Weehawken School Board President and Township Finance Director Richard Barsa, Sr. to the COVID-19 coronavirus:

“Rich Barsa lived and breathed Weehawken and dedicated his entire life to serving the community he loved. A lifelong resident, Rich carried his Weehawken and Hudson County roots with pride. He believed strongly that a good education can unlock a child’s full potential and, for 30 years on the school board, helped mold generations of students who passed through the classroom doors. I share in the deep sadness for Rich’s loss and extend my sincere condolences to his family, loved ones, the Weehawken school community and the entire township during this difficult time.”