Menendez Statement on the Passing of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (D-N.J) released the following statement in reaction to the passing of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg:

“America has suffered an incredible and irreplaceable loss in the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg tonight. My thoughts and prayers are with her family, and my heart is with every American who mourns the loss of a hero this evening.

“Ruth Bader Ginsburg spent her entire life breaking down gender barriers with unstoppable tenacity, intellectual might, and an unshakeable commitment to justice. She was one of only nine women in her law school class, and while she graduated at the top, firms wouldn’t hire her because she was a woman.

“It was as a professor at New Jersey’s own Rutgers Law School where Ginsburg began her life’s work fighting the same gender discrimination she herself faced. She founded the Women’s Rights Project at the ACLU and took on dozens of discriminatory laws, winning case after case.

“During her over four decades on the bench, first on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, and then to the Supreme Court in 1993, Ginsburg garnered a reputation as an intellectual force and powerful jurist. Her opinion in U.S. v. Virginia changed the course of history. And her dissenting opinions in Hobby Lobby, Ledbetter, and Shelby County turned to rallying cries for those fighting for justice.

“Few individuals have moved this nation forward as meaningfully as Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and we all owe her a debt of gratitude for creating a fairer, more just, and more equal world for all of our daughters and sons.

“Let us honor her wishes and let the American people choose the President who will appoint her successor on the Supreme Court. The Senate must not move any nomination until next year.

“There will never be another Ruth Bader Ginsburg. May her memory be a blessing, and may we honor her every day in our pursuit of justice.”