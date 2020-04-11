Menendez Statement on the Passing of Ruth B. Mandel

NEWARK, N.J. – U.S. Senator Bob Menendez today released the following statement on the passing of Ruth B. Mandel, former director of the Eagleton Institute of Politics at Rutgers University and the Center for American Women and Politics:

“Ruth Mandel was a legend and a pioneer who guided the Center for American Women and Politics and the Rutgers Eagleton Institute into becoming among the nation’s most renowned and respected centers for political science. She helped elevate and give women a permanent, lasting voice in politics. Ruth was a teacher, a mentor and an inspiration for generations of future leaders.

“I was proud to honor Ruth in 2018 with the Evangelina Menendez Award, named for my late mother, and given annually during Women’s History Month in recognition of New Jersey’s leading, pioneering women in their respective fields.

“While we all feel tremendous sadness and loss for Ruth’s passing, I take solace in the fact that her life’s work has forever shaped our politics and country for the better, and that her memory and legacy will continue to burn bright.”

