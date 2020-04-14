Menendez Statement on the Passing of PFANJ President Dominick Marino

NEWARK, N.J. – U.S. Senator Bob Menendez today released the following statement on the passing of Professional Firefighters Association of New Jersey President Dominick Marino:

“Dominick Marino was a tireless and vigorous advocate for New Jersey’s firefighters. Truly one of our state’s bravest, he never backed down from a fight and put the health and safety of his members first and foremost. I was proud to work with Dominick to develop and pass the Firefighter Cancer Registry, extend lifetime benefits for our 9/11 heroes, and increase federal investments to ensure our firehouses have the staffing and equipment they need to protect our communities. I will always appreciate and miss Dominick’s advice and counsel on some of the most pressing issues facing our first responders. My heart goes out to his family, loved ones and all the members of the Professional Firefighters Association of New Jersey mourning this tremendous loss.”