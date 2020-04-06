Menendez Statement on the Passing of Jersey City Councilman Michael Yun to COVID-19

NEWARK, N.J. – U.S. Senator Bob Menendez today released the following statement on the death of Jersey City Councilman Michael Yun to the COVID-19 coronavirus:

“Michael Yun personified the spirit of the American Dream. An immigrant from Korea, he came to Jersey City to build a new life, a new business and a legacy of immeasurable contribution to the community he loved and the city he proudly called home. His untimely passing sends shockwaves throughout Hudson County and the state and only underscores the real and serious threat the coronavirus continues to pose on all of us. As we mourn Michael’s loss and hold his loved ones in our hearts, I’ll always remember him for being a tireless worker, dedicated public servant, community leader, family man and just all-around good and decent person.”