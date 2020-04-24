Menendez Statement on the Passing of Former NJ First Lady Deborah Kean

NEWARK, N.J. – U.S. Senator Bob Menendez today released the following statement on the death of former New Jersey First Lady Deborah Kean:

“I am very sorry to hear of the passing of former First Lady Deborah Kean. I know that she shared Governor Kean’s unwavering commitment to our great state and the millions of families who live, work and call it home. I share my sincere condolences with Governor Kean, State Senator Tom Kean, Jr., Alexandra, Reed, and their families.”