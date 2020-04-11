Menendez Statement on the Passing of Former Jersey Councilwoman Viola Richardson

Menendez Statement on the Passing of Former Jersey Councilwoman Viola Richardson

 

NEWARK, N.J. – U.S. Senator Bob Menendez today released the following statement on the death of former Jersey Councilwoman Viola Richardson:

“I was saddened to learn of former Councilwoman Viola Richardson’s passing.  She was an impassioned and principled fighter for what she believed in.  I will always appreciate her long service and vigorous advocacy for the African American community.  She will be deeply missed.  I extend my sincerest condolences to Viola’s family and loved ones, and the Jersey City community to whom she dedicated her life and service.”

 

