Menendez Statement on the Departure of USAID Administrator Mark Green

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, issued the following statement in reaction to the announcement that United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Mark Green will step down from his post next month:

“Administrator Green has worked tirelessly on behalf of the American people to promote thoughtful, sensible, and comprehensive policies to advance U.S. foreign policy objectives. Faced by an Administration that has relentlessly sought to cut foreign development and humanitarian relief programs it incorrectly views as charity, I sincerely appreciated Administrator Green’s commitment to defending programs and funds that are proven to advance U.S. national security, help lift up the world’s most impoverished, and build resilient and prosperous communities that in turn promote global stability.

“USAID’s work has never been more crucial. As the United States and the world continue to grapple with the COVID-19 crisis, it is more apparent than ever that smart investments into foreign countries – whether it is their healthcare or governance systems – can have a direct impact on Americans’ safety and wellbeing at home and abroad. Administrator Green never shied away from speaking truth to power, and he leaves a legacy of working honestly and transparently across the Executive and Legislative Branches to do what is in our collective interest. He will be sorely missed, and I wish him well on his next endeavor.”