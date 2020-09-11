Menendez Statement on the 19th Anniversary of the September 11th Attacks

NEWARK, N.J. – U.S. Senator Bob Menendez today released the following statement in commemoration of the 19th anniversary of the September 11th, 2001 terror attacks:

“Today, as we remember the events of September 11th, 2001, our nation is faced with enormous challenges. We remain in the midst of a deadly pandemic and unprecedented economic hardships. We continue to reckon with injustices that have plagued our nation since its founding. And our politics remain as divisive as ever.

“Yet, September 11th reminds us that we are all Americans – and that we rise and fall together. We remember the 2,974 lives – including more than 700 New Jerseyans – who perished on that day, 19 years ago. We also honor the thousands of first responders, family, friends and neighbors who have since succumbed to 9/11-related illnesses.

“And as we honor the memories of the loved ones so cruelly taken from this world, we must never forget the unity that brought us together in the wake of such evil. Let us remember the common threads that bind us together as a people - our love for family, drive for success, respect for diversity, commitment to community, and our belief in common decency.

“These are the American values that kept us going in the days after September 11th. These are the values that will give our nation the strength today to meet our toughest challenges and to resist any temptation to give into fear, no matter what. And these are the values that empower us to go on living while cherishing the memory of those lost. So let this be our solemn pledge – to unite behind our shared humanity, to keep those lost on 9/11 in our hearts forever, and to never forget.”