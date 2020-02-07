Menendez Statement on Pres. Trump’s Retaliation Against Lt. Col. Vindman and Ambassador Sondland

NEWARK – U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, issued the following statement after President Donald Trump ousted Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, his twin brother, as well as ambassador to the European Union Gordon D. Sondland:

“Lt. Col Vindman represents the best of this country. We owe a debt of gratitude to him and all of the other career officials who honored their oath to the Constitution. The administration’s dismissal of Lt. Col. Vindman, his brother and US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland is clear political retaliation, the likes of which is seen only in authoritarian countries around the world. In coming forward to testify about this President’s behavior, in speaking the truth, in raising concerns about events that troubled them as guardians of our national security, they carried out an act of selfless patriotism and love of country that most in the White House are incapable of understanding. Those who suggested President Trump’s behavior would improve following his impeachment have been proven wrong. I sincerely hope that all members of Congress condemn this latest reprehensible, yet sadly predictable conduct by President Trump.”