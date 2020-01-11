Menendez Statement on Passing of Sultan Qaboos of Oman

NEWARK – Senator Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, released the following statement on the passing of Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said of Oman:

“I extend my deepest condolences to the royal family and friends of the Sultan and all those in mourning in Oman. One of his greatest legacies will be a strong and enduring partnership between the United States and Oman. We stand in support as the country transitions to new leadership under Haitham bin Tariq al-Said and look forward to continued friendship and progress.”