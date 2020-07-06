Menendez Statement on Pascrell’s Successful Bypass

NEWARK, N.J. – U.S. Senator Bob Menendez today released the following statement on news of Congressman Bill Pascrell, Jr.’s (N.J.-09) successful bypass procedure:

“I’m so thrilled to hear that my good friend, Bill Pascrell, is resting and doing well after successful bypass. Thankfully, he was in the very capable hands of the doctors and staff at St. Joe’s in Paterson, whom I know are taking such good care of him. I wish Bill a speedy recovery. No one fights harder and more passionately for their constituents than Bill does, and I look forward to continuing to work with him on the issues most important to our fellow New Jerseyans. After all these years working side-by-side, I am convinced that nothing can slow Bill Pascrell down—not even this. Get well soon, my friend.”