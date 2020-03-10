Menendez Statement on First Coronavirus Death in NJ

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Bob Menendez issued the following statement upon news that a Bergen County man in his 60s has become the state’s first death attributed to the COVID-19 coronavirus:

“My heart goes out to the family and loved ones of the New Jersey man who succumbed to the COVID-19 coronavirus. This hits particularly close to home for me and only serves to underscore the seriousness of this public health emergency. This terrible news only redoubles my resolve to ensure the federal government steps up its response and provides seamless coordination with our state and local health departments and providers on the frontlines. We must all continue to be vigilant.”