Menendez Statement on Final Passage of Families First Coronavirus Response Act

"I’m encouraged that today the Senate was able to put partisanship aside and pass the House Democrats' Families First Coronavirus Response Act. This legislation is the latest of many steps we must take to combat the spread of COVID-19 and protect the financial security of the American people in the midst of this crisis.

“First and foremost, we cannot contain the coronavirus threat without testing, and now that it is finally becoming more widely available, we must ensure people can afford it. That’s why this legislation makes testing for COVID-19 available free of charge regardless of a patient's health care coverage.

"Secondly, this legislation will help shield American workers and the most vulnerable from greater economic hardship by providing paid sick leave and enhancing unemployment for impacted workers, bolstering Medicaid funding, and expanding food assistance for seniors, low-income families and especially children who’ve lost access to school lunches.

"These are important steps forward, but greater action by Congress will be necessary in the days ahead. We must do more to help restaurants, bars, shops and other small businesses struggling with closures, curfews, supply chain shortages, diminished access to credit and decreased demand for their services.