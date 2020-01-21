Menendez Statement on Dr. Jonathan Holloway’s Appointment as New Rutgers University President

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Bob Menendez today released the following statement in response to the appointment of Dr. Jonathan Holloway as the 21st president of Rutgers University:

“As a proud alum of Rutgers Law School, I want to congratulate Dr. Holloway on his appointment to become the next president of the University. While President Barchi has left a lasting legacy, I'm excited to see what the future holds for Rutgers with Dr. Holloway at the helm. I'm confident that his exceptional academic credentials and outstanding career as an administrator will serve the Rutgers community and the state of New Jersey well.

“As the first person of color to be appointed president in Rutgers’ 253-year history, Dr. Holloway will bring a new vision, strength and experience that will benefit students’ learning and improve campus culture. I commend Rutgers for recognizing and celebrating the diversity of the University and of our great state. Although our nation is more diverse than ever, barriers for people of color remain in all job sectors – including in higher education. As our country undergoes tremendous demographic change, it is time that colleges and universities hire professors, professional staff and administrators that better reflect the diverse backgrounds of their student body.”