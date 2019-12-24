Menendez Statement on Death of NJ Soldier in Afghanistan

NEWARK, N.J. – U.S. Senator Bob Menendez today released the following statement after learning of the death of Army Sgt. 1st Class Michael J. Goble, killed in combat in Afghanistan:

“New Jersey and the nation mourn the loss of a true American hero. Sgt. 1st Class Michael J. Goble of Bergen County gave his life in defense of our country. My heart goes out to his family and the communities of Westwood and Washington Twp. during this difficult time.

“Our brave men and women in uniform deserve our thanks and gratitude for their service and sacrifice to preserve the freedoms we enjoy here at home. Military families share the burden of that sacrifice each time a loved one is deployed. Sgt. 1st Class Goble was a member of the Army’s elite Special Forces and within weeks of completing his fourth and final tour of duty when he made the ultimate sacrifice.

“This tragedy reminds us all that the United States remains at war in Afghanistan—the longest in our nation’s history—where 2,400 American lives have been lost during the 18-year conflict. The threats and dangers our soldiers face each day are real. As I pray for the Goble family, I too pray for the day the fighting ends and all our troops can come home.”