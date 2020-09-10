Menendez, Shaheen, Durbin, Blumenthal, Merkley, Duckworth Introduce Russia Bounty Response Act of 2020

WASHINGTON — Senator Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, today was joined by Senators Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), and Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) in introducing the Russia Bounty Response Act of 2020. With the Trump administration’s failure to respond to the Russian Federation’s reported program to pay bounties to Taliban-linked militants for killing American and other allied troops in Afghanistan, the legislation would require President Trump to impose new sanctions on any Russian person, government official or entity involved in the program.

The Russia Bounty Act also bolsters resources to counter Russian threats and malign influence in South and Central Asia, requiring new and enhanced diplomatic efforts to counter the Kremlin’s influence in the region. The legislation also authorizes $50 million per year in rewards for individuals who provide information on Russian bounties against U.S. Armed Forces, and $30 million per year for the State Department’s Global Engagement Center programming to counter Russian influence in South and Central Asia.

“As we continue to learn the lengths that President Trump is willing to go to downplay Putin’s aggressions against our nation, we are once again forced to mandate what should be common sense: The U.S. government will always stand up for our service members and against any foreign actor who seeks to harm them,” said Senator Menendez. “We are introducing this legislation today because this President’s deference to Vladimir Putin demands that Congress proactively shape U.S. foreign policy toward Russia, especially with respect to sanctions. Incredible that we have reached this point – but we actually need laws that force the President of the United States to protect American lives and our interests.”

“Every President has a solemn obligation to do everything within their power to protect our men and women in uniform and President Trump is breaking that promise,” said Senator Shaheen. “Congress has an obligation to step in and act. Putin is emboldened by President Trump’s capitulation and is increasing his aggressive behavior which includes putting bounties on American troops and reckless behavior against our forces on land, water and sea. The lives of American service members are at stake – I urge Senators on both sides of the aisle to join us in protecting our service members and sending a strong message to Putin.”

“Rather than fight back against Russian threats against our troops, the President has neglected his responsibility to our military as Commander-in-Chief. The President’s inaction and deafening silence has only demonstrated that he is more concerned with the approval of the Kremlin than bounties on the lives of our soldiers,” said Senator Durbin. “By introducing the Russia Bounty Response Act, my colleagues and I are taking the stance the President should have months ago. We will not stand idly by when a foreign leader puts a bounty on the heads of American soldiers.”

“This action is necessary to protect Americans against Putin’s bounty-driven killing and Trump’s reprehensible inaction. Strong sanctions and other steps will give Putin the only incentive he understands – hitting him and his surrogates where it hurts,” said Senator Blumenthal. “This administration has turned a blind eye to Russian aggression since day one. Intelligence powerfully shows that the Kremlin offered the Taliban bounties for killing Americans in Afghanistan, but the Trump administration prefers catering to Putin rather than protecting our servicemen and women. The Russia Bounty Response Act will sanction anyone who paid for killing American servicemembers, and push back on Putin’s anti-American ambitions.”

“Men and women in uniform risk everything to defend our nation, and they should know that political leaders have their backs," said Senator Merkley. “The fact that the Trump administration apparently knew Russia was paying to kill Americans yet did nothing about it is a horrific betrayal. Donald Trump and his enablers are not willing to stand up to Putin, so it’s clearly up to Congress to deliver swift and decisive action to hold Russia accountable.”

“Donald Trump’s silence in the face of reported Russian bounties on the heads of our troops is a complete dereliction of duty,” said Senator Duckworth.“This bill will force Trump to act by putting important policies in place to ensure our nation addresses the threat of Russia’s alliance with the Taliban and influence in the South and Central Asian region over the long term and by enacting sanctions, if warranted. Even if Trump refuses to say it publicly, we know that Vladimir Putin is no friend to democracy, which is one of the reasons why I’m proud to join my Senate colleagues in taking a stand for the safety of our troops and against malign action from Putin.”