Menendez, Risch, Colleagues Introduce Bipartisan Resolution Reaffirming U.S.-Ecuador Partnership

WASHINGTON – Senators Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) and Jim Risch (R-Idaho), Ranking Member and Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, were joined by Senators Ben Cardin (D-Md.), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Tim Kaine (D-Va.), and Ted Cruz (R-Tx), in introducing a Senate Resolution reaffirming the partnership between the United States and the Republic of Ecuador. The bipartisan resolution recognizes the restoration and advancement of economic relations, security, and development opportunities in both nations.

“Over the past three years, there has been a unique opportunity to improve the bilateral relationship between the United States and Ecuador—a relationship that was marked by unfortunate tensions in the decade prior,” said Menendez. “I’m proud to introduce this resolution recognizing the restoration and advancement of the bilateral relationship as it relates to economic, security and development opportunities. My home state of New Jersey has a vibrant Ecuadorian community and I’m committed to continue working with President Moreno and the Ecuadorian government to address the challenges our nations face.”

“President Moreno’s government has taken significant steps to promote democratic values and to improve the economic and security conditions in Ecuador,” said Risch. “As Ecuadorians continue to experience the negative effects of regional instability provoked by the Maduro regime in Venezuela and China’s debt diplomacy, I am glad to introduce this resolution to reaffirm and strengthen our bilateral relationship with Ecuador. By working together, we will be able to create a more secure and prosperous future for our nations.”

“The introduction of this historic, bipartisan resolution is a symbol of the renewed strength of the U.S.-Ecuador relationship,” said Kaine. “I commend President Moreno’s efforts to bolster democratic institutions in Ecuador and look forward to supporting the continued growth of this important bilateral relationship.”

“As our hemisphere continues to face threats from undemocratic regimes who undermine democracy, human rights, and the rule of law, I’m proud to join this bipartisan resolution that reaffirms the long-standing commitment to our bilateral relationship with Ecuador,” said Rubio. “Under the Moreno administration, Ecuador has renewed and advanced our important regional alliance through economic and security initiatives.”