Menendez Resolution Honoring Hispanic-Serving Institutions Passes Senate

Menendez Resolution Honoring Hispanic-Serving Institutions Passes Senate

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) today applauded Senate passage of his bipartisan resolution honoring the work and achievements of 539 non-profit Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSIs) across the country and designates the week of September 14 as National Hispanic-Serving Institutions Week. This week also marks the start of Hispanic Heritage Month.

“I attended one of New Jersey’s Hispanic-Serving Institutions and I know the positive impact they have on Latino students trying to get a good education and achieve their dreams,” said Sen. Menendez. “HSIs play a critical role in ensuring students with limited resources have the opportunity to receive a higher education, contribute to their communities and local economy, and make a difference in the world. I’m proud to have once again introduced this resolution recognizing our nation’s HSIs and the work they do in preparing the next generation of Latino-American leaders.”

HSIs are defined as degree-granting institutions where the number of Hispanic students enrolled is at least 25% of total enrollment. HSIs are located in 25 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico with emerging Hispanic-Serving Institutions located in 35 States and Puerto Rico.

The resolution was also cosponsored by Sens. John Cornyn (R-Tex.), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.), Michael Bennet (D-Colo.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Mike Braun (R-Ind.), Bob Casey (D-Pa.), Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), Cory Gardner (D-Colo.), Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), Tim Kaine (D-Va.), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.), Martha McSally (R-Ariz.), Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Tom Udall (D-N.M.), Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) and Ron Wyden (D-Ore.)

New Jersey is home to 19 HSIs:

Bergen Community College

Bloomfield College

Caldwell University

College of Saint Elizabeth

Cumberland County College

Essex County College

Fairleigh Dickinson University

Felician University

Hudson County Community College

Kean University

Middlesex County College

Montclair State University

New Jersey City University

Passaic County Community College

Pillar College

Rutgers University-Newark

Saint Peter’s University

Union County College

William Paterson University

A copy of the resolution, S.Res.703, can be found here.

###