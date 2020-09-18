Menendez Resolution Honoring Hispanic-Serving Institutions Passes Senate
Menendez Resolution Honoring Hispanic-Serving Institutions Passes Senate
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) today applauded Senate passage of his bipartisan resolution honoring the work and achievements of 539 non-profit Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSIs) across the country and designates the week of September 14 as National Hispanic-Serving Institutions Week. This week also marks the start of Hispanic Heritage Month.
“I attended one of New Jersey’s Hispanic-Serving Institutions and I know the positive impact they have on Latino students trying to get a good education and achieve their dreams,” said Sen. Menendez. “HSIs play a critical role in ensuring students with limited resources have the opportunity to receive a higher education, contribute to their communities and local economy, and make a difference in the world. I’m proud to have once again introduced this resolution recognizing our nation’s HSIs and the work they do in preparing the next generation of Latino-American leaders.”
HSIs are defined as degree-granting institutions where the number of Hispanic students enrolled is at least 25% of total enrollment. HSIs are located in 25 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico with emerging Hispanic-Serving Institutions located in 35 States and Puerto Rico.
The resolution was also cosponsored by Sens. John Cornyn (R-Tex.), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.), Michael Bennet (D-Colo.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Mike Braun (R-Ind.), Bob Casey (D-Pa.), Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), Cory Gardner (D-Colo.), Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), Tim Kaine (D-Va.), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.), Martha McSally (R-Ariz.), Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Tom Udall (D-N.M.), Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) and Ron Wyden (D-Ore.)
New Jersey is home to 19 HSIs:
- Bergen Community College
- Bloomfield College
- Caldwell University
- College of Saint Elizabeth
- Cumberland County College
- Essex County College
- Fairleigh Dickinson University
- Felician University
- Hudson County Community College
- Kean University
- Middlesex County College
- Montclair State University
- New Jersey City University
- Passaic County Community College
- Pillar College
- Rutgers University-Newark
- Saint Peter’s University
- Union County College
- William Paterson University
A copy of the resolution, S.Res.703, can be found here.
###
Press Contact
Chris_Flores@menendez.senate.gov