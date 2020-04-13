Menendez, Pascrell Call on Trump Admin. to Provide Greater Support to Commercial Labs Testing for COVID-19

Menendez, Pascrell Call on Trump Admin. to Provide Greater Support to Commercial Labs Testing for COVID-19

NJ home to Quest and BioReference

NEWARK, N.J. – U.S. Senator Bob Menendez and Congressman Bill Pascrell, Jr. (N.J.-09) today called on the Trump Administration to provide greater federal support to commercial labs that stepped in to develop and expand COVID-19 testing to aid the efforts of overwhelmed public health departments. But many labs are facing financial strain due to both the high costs of COVID-19 testing and falling revenues associated with the suspension of elective surgeries and routine screenings.

“Many commercial labs are facing uncertain economic circumstances even as they are a core to our national response strategy and any comprehensive national testing,” the lawmakers wrote in a letter to Vice President Mike Pence, Chair of the White House Coronavirus Taskforce. “We urge you to exercise any flexibilities you possess to ensure commercial labs are not forced to reduce testing capacity at this critical time.”

New Jersey is home to two of the nation’s largest commercial labs, Quest Diagnostics, headquartered in Secaucus, and BioReference Laboratories, headquartered in Elmwood Park. BioReference Laboratories accounts for 20% of all COVID-19 testing nationwide.

In their letter, Sen. Menendez and Rep. Pascrell noted that although BioReference has stepped up their COVID-19 testing capacity, the company has seen an overall 65% reduction in their daily testing volumes resulting in lost revenue. They expressed concern that revenue cuts could compromise the diagnostic testing industry’s ability to respond to the current health crisis.

“We cannot afford to lose any of the ground we have gained in testing capacity and we must continue to do absolutely everything possible to increase capacity,” the letter concluded. “Testing capacity remains an ongoing problem nationwide. Our public health lab network is not able to step in to fill a capacity shortage, and until we significantly ramp up testing nationwide, we will continue to face a shuttered economy.” “We are grateful to Senator Menendez and Representative Pascrell for understanding the important role of America’s laboratories in beating the Coronavirus scourge. Identifying men, women, and children who are infected with COVID-19 is the first step toward flattening the curve,” said Jon R. Cohen, M.D., Executive Chairman for BioReference Laboratories. “Accurately diagnosing COVID-19 is imperative to ensure that patients receive appropriate care, better manage the use of healthcare resources, and help contain the spread of the virus.”

A copy of the letter can be found here and below.

Dear Vice President Pence,

We write today to request that the Administration act to ensure commercial labs can continue to provide diagnostic services during the COVID-19 pandemic. As you may be aware, the CARES Act did not provide a dedicated source of funding to help labs offset losses from reduced demand for diagnostic testing during the COVID-19 crisis. As a result, many commercial labs are facing uncertain economic circumstances even as they are a core to our national response strategy and any comprehensive national testing. We urge you to exercise any flexibilities you possess to ensure commercial labs are not forced to reduce testing capacity at this critical time.

The national scope of the pandemic, coupled with our desperate need to increase testing capacity, means that we cannot afford to see any lab close at this time. For example, BioReference Laboratories, based in New Jersey, accounts for twenty percent of all COVID-19 testing nationwide. Yet even as they have stepped up and increased their COVID-19 testing capacity, BioReference has informed Congress that they saw a reduction of sixty-five percent in their daily testing volumes. The loss of a regular revenue stream, when added to the capital costs to quickly bring up the tests and costs incurred by running COVID-19 tests, means this company's ability to respond to the ongoing demands during this pandemic will likely be compromised. We are seeing these problems throughout the diagnostic testing industry. Commercial labs, much like our hospitals, are facing both lost revenue from their routine business and increased uncompensated costs due to COVID-19.

We cannot afford to lose any of the ground we have gained in testing capacity and we must continue to do absolutely everything possible to increase capacity. We therefore request that the federal government intervene to ensure labs do not have to reduce capacity for testing during this crisis. Testing capacity remains an ongoing problem nationwide. Our public health lab network is not able to step in to fill a capacity shortage, and until we significantly ramp up testing nationwide, we will continue to face a shuttered economy. Additionally, labs are now being asked to scale up serology testing for antibodies to ensure the safety of the American workforce, initially healthcare workers.

We look forward to working with you on a solution that will secure and elevate our national testing capacity.

Sincerely,

###