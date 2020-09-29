Menendez on Trump Taxes: President is a Liar, Cheat, Fraud, & Potential National Security Liability

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Bob Menendez tonight delivered a blistering speech on the Senate Floor calling President Trump “a liar, a cheat, and a fraud” and said the President’s reported indebtedness makes him a “potential national security liability.”

“The bottom line is this: Who does Donald Trump owe…? And how much do they know…?” asked Sen. Menendez, the ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and a senior member of the Senate Finance Committee that oversees U.S. tax policy . “For years, the President has fought to keep Americans in the dark. Now we know why. He is a liar, a fraud, and a failed businessman so deep in the red he’s a potential national security liability.”

The Senator’s remarks and demands for answers came in response to a series of New York Times reports, beginning Sunday, that lay out in explicit detail tax records the President has painstakingly hid from the American people that found he paid zero federal income taxes in 11 out of 18 years from 2000 to 2017 and only paid $750 in both 2016 and 2017 tax years, despite claiming to be a successful, billionaire businessman. According to the same reporting, Donald Trump is over $400 million in debt.

“For years, he marketed himself as a self-made, successful businessman. But it’s all an illusion. Like the Wizard of Oz , behind the curtain is just a small, petty fraud,” Sen. Menendez said . “He made millions playing a billionaire businessman on TV. But in real life, Trump was racking up huge losses and debts that he then used to get out of paying his fair share of federal taxes. Call it tax avoidance, call it tax evasion, call it whatever you want. The bottom line is that Trump is no business genius. He’s a con artist who thinks the rules don’t apply to him.”

The Senator’s remarks as prepared for delivery:

“M. President,

“The New York Times’ latest reporting tells us everything we need to know about why Donald Trump has worked so hard to conceal his tax returns from the American people.

“The President is a liar, a cheat, and a fraud.

“For years, he marketed himself as a self-made, successful businessman. But it’s all an illusion. Like the Wizard of Oz, behind the curtain is just a small, petty fraud.

“He made millions playing a billionaire businessman on TV. But in real life, Trump was racking up huge losses and debts that he then used to get out of paying his fair share of federal taxes. Call it tax avoidance, call it tax evasion, call it whatever you want.

“The bottom line is that Trump is no business genius. He’s a con artist who thinks the rules don’t apply to him.

“The President managed to avoid paying any federal income tax for 11 of 18 years from 2000 to 2017, and only paid $750 in 2016 and 2017.

“When I first read that in the New York Times, I thought there must have been a typo. Surely, there were zeroes missing. But I was wrong. The page read right.

“Our self-proclaimed billionaire President paid just $750 in federal income taxes. $750!

“That’s a heck of a lot less than what essential workers supporting America throughout this pandemic pay in taxes. Like the grocery clerk in Newark, New Jersey who makes $11 an hour but owes about $1,060 in federal taxes - $300 more than Donald Trump.

“Or how about the nurse in Hackensack, New Jersey, working nights to save patients with COVID-19, making $60,000 a year? She owes about $6,200 in federal income taxes, more than eight times what the President paid.

“Most people would agree that’s the problem with our economy, M. President.

“Americans are working harder than ever, for less. They are drowning in skyrocketing health care, housing, childcare and tuition bills.

“And at the end of the day many middle-class New Jersey families still find themselves owing money to Uncle Sam.

“Meanwhile, for rich people like Donald Trump, the tax rate is the lowest it has been in decades, and you can write off fancy haircuts and consulting fees paid to your own daughter and all the losses you racked up by running your businesses into the ground.

“I have to say, there is no surprise to most New Jerseyans.

“We watched in horror as Donald Trump ran his Atlantic City casinos into the ground, scamming hardworking contractors out of their pay and costing the local economy thousands of jobs.

“Donald Trump was like a reverse King Midas. Everything he touched went bankrupt.

“And then after his string of bankruptcies and broken promises to workers, Trump turned around and got a $72.9 million bailout from the IRS.

“Most people I know think it’s a good year when they get 400 or 500 bucks back from the federal government. This scam artist got off with $72.9 million.

“And yet Donald Trump isn’t swimming in cash. He is drowning in debt.

“The President is on the hook for approximately $421 million in loans – more than $300 million coming due in the next four years.

“To get out of debt, the President is doing everything he can to profit off the presidency.

“Over the last four years he has continued to make money off foreign investments, rake in cash from special interests and foreign officials at his Washington hotel, and charged the federal government millions for the use of his properties.

“Despite all this revenue, Trump is still badly in debt – and it’s no surprise intelligence experts are concerned about who’s holding it.

“They worry about the President’s personal exposure to foreign creditors and what that might mean for national security. Anyone else in that much debt to foreign entities would have their security clearances immediately revoked.

“Is this why Trump refuses to punish Putin for putting bounties on the heads of U.S. soldiers?

“Is this why he applauds dictators like Erdogan and sells out American allies like the Kurds?

“Is this why he applauds murderous dictators like Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte for doing quote-unquote ‘an unbelievable job.’

“The bottom line is this: Who does Donald Trump owe? And how much do they know?

“For years, the President has fought to keep Americans in the dark. Now we know why. He is a liar, a fraud, and a failed businessman so deep in the red he’s a potential national security liability.

“I want to close by quoting President Donald Trump, in his own book, The Art of the Deal.

“‘You can’t con people, at least not for long. You can create excitement, you can do wonderful promotion and get all kinds of press, and you can throw in a little hyperbole. But if you don’t deliver the goods, people will eventually catch on.’

“M. President, I can only hope the American people are catching on.”