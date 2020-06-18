Menendez on SCOTUS Ruling Upholding DACA Program



WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) released the following statement in reaction to today’s ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court rejecting President Trump’s attempt to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program which protected hundreds of thousands of Dreamers from deportation.

“Today’s Supreme Court ruling upholding DACA is as much a repudiation of Donald Trump’s anti-immigrant crusade as it is justice for the thousands of Dreamers who call America home and contribute so much to our society, culture and economy. To all the Dreamers who have lived in fear since President Trump took office: I hope today’s ruling makes clear that America stands with you and that this is your home.

“The time has come for Congress to pass permanent protections for Dreamers. It is time for Senator Mitch McConnell to allow a vote on the American Dream and Promise Act (H.R.6), which overwhelmingly passed the House of Representatives last year, and once and for all lifts the cloud over Dreamers by providing them with a pathway to citizenship they have rightly earned.

“As the moral arc of history continues to bend towards justice, today’s high court ruling is just the latest chapter -- but not the end -- of our fight for Dreamers and immigrants. It is my sincere hope that President Trump will use this opportunity to chart a new course and to stand on the right side of history with the overwhelming majority of Americans who support Dreamers and immigrant rights, and stop using them as political pawns to advance a divisive, immoral immigration agenda.”