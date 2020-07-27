Menendez on House Passage of Bill to Establish Smithsonian Museum for Latino History

The National Museum of the American Latino Act builds on nearly 17 years of work, laying the foundation for the first museum dedicated to educating current and future generations on the vast political, social, cultural and economic contributions of Latino Americans



WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) released the following statement after the National Museum of the American Latino Act, to authorize the Smithsonian Institution to create a museum honoring American Latinos, passed in the House of Representatives:

“Today, nearly one in five Americans is of Hispanic descent, yet you would not realize that if you walked down the National Mall. Our country is long overdue for a national museum devoted to telling the rich and diverse history of Latinos and Latinas in the United States,” said Sen. Menendez. “I applaud my colleagues in the House for passing the bipartisan National Museum of the American Latino Act. This is the first step in the long process of creating a museum to educate current and future generations on the vast political, social, cultural and economic contributions to American life by Latino Americans. I urge my colleagues to pass this bipartisan bill in the Senate and send it to the President for signature.”

In 2003, the first Congressional bill was introduced to study the creation of a museum. In 2008, with Presidential and Congressional leadership, a 23-member Commission was established to study the viability of a museum. In 2011, the Commission’s work culminated in a final report that detailed that the creation of a museum on the National Mall was indeed feasible. In 2020, this legislation will act on the Commission’s report and put into motion the process of establishing a Latino Museum, similar to those that established other Smithsonian museums.

