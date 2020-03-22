Menendez, NJ Delegation Call on Trump Admin to Send Hospital Reinforcements: Stat

Delegation requests four federal medical stations, 1K hospital beds to help NJ handle COVID-19 outbreak

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Bob Menendez today led a New Jersey congressional delegation request for the Trump Administration to set up four, 250-bed federal medical stations (FMS) in order to increase capacity in the state’s already taxed health system with COVID-19 cases on the rise. These rapidly deployable units contain beds, supplies and medicines, and can quickly turn a pre-identified building into a temporary medical shelter.

“Numbers are sure to rise as the State expands testing and more individuals contract the disease via community spread. Initial predictive modeling indicates that, within one to two weeks, the State will be hitting capacity within our current licensed capacity for ICU/CCU,” the lawmakers wrote to the heads of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). “New Jersey is in immediate need of four FMS units…. [E]pidemiological models from Rutgers University show that even ‘with a high level of social distancing, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey could wind up in the neighborhood of 1.1 million.’”

New Jersey already has nearly 2,000 confirmed cases and 20 deaths from COVID-19 coronavirus and not enough hospital capacity to handle the onslaught of expected cases. The state has only 26,000 licensed hospital beds, including 700 isolation beds, 1,183 intensive-care beds and 23,687 acute-care beds.

“We need immediate assistance from the federal government to prevent our hospital and healthcare system from being overwhelmed,” the lawmakers continued, adding FMS units are the most efficient, cost-effective solution to New Jersey’s dire hospital bed shortage.

The letter was signed by Sens. Menendez and Cory Booker and U.S. Representatives Donald Norcross (N.J.-01), Andy Kim (N.J.-03), Josh Gottheimer (N.J.-05), Frank Pallone, Jr. (N.J.-06), Tom Malinowksi (N.J.-07), Albio Sires (N.J.-08), Bill Pascrell, Jr. (N.J.-09), Donald Payne, Jr. (N.J.-10), Mikie Sherrill (N.J.-11), and Bonnie Watson Coleman (N.J.-12).

