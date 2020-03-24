Menendez Marks 199th Anniversary of Greece’s Independence

Menendez Marks 199th Anniversary of Greece’s Independence

WASHINGTON – Senator Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, issued the below statement marking the 199th anniversary of Greece’s independence and celebrating the historic links between Greek and American democracy and the strong relationship between Greece and the United States:

“I am delighted to join the Greek-American community in New Jersey and across the United States in celebrating Greece’s 199th Independence Day. Greece has made incredible contributions to the world, from developing the ideals of democracy that inspired our Founding Fathers and countless others, to its integral role in international institutions such as NATO and the European Union. As the world faces the Covid-19 epidemic, robust diplomatic relations with our allies are all the more important. The bonds of friendship between the United States and Greece are strong, and I will continue to partner with the people of Greece and the Greek-American community to grow the relationship even further.”

Earlier this month, Senator Menendez was joined by Senator John Barrasso (R-WY) in introducing a Senate Resolution recognizing Greece’s independence. The bipartisan Resolution was also cosponsored by Senators Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Ron Johnson (R-WI), Dick Durbin (D-IL), Tom Tillis (R-NC), Chris Murphy (D-CT), Pat Toomey (R-PA), Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Marco Rubio (R-FL), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), Mike Enzi (R-WY), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Mike Braun (R-IN), Ron Wyden (D-OR), Martha McSally (R-AZ), Ben Cardin (D-MD), Cory Gardner (R-CO), Bob Casey (D-PA), John Boozman (R-AR), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), David Perdue (R-GA), Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), Ted Cruz (R-TX), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Todd Young (R-IN), Gary Peters (D-MI), Rick Scott (R-FL), Jack Reed (D-RI), Michael Bennet (D-CO), Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Chris Coons (D-DE), Cory Booker (D-NJ), and Tom Carper (D-DE).

The Senators’ Resolution:

Extends warm congratulations and best wishes to the people of Greece on its 199th Independence Day

Expresses support for the principles of democratic governance to which the people of Greece are committed

Highlights the important role that Greece has played throughout the wider European Region and around the world

###