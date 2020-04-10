Menendez Leads Call for Trump Administration to Do More to Help Minority Communities Seeing Higher Impacts from COVID-19
Menendez Leads Call for Trump Administration to Do More to Help Minority Communities Seeing Higher Impacts from COVID-19
Senators urge greater outreach, data collection, expanded clinical trials to combat alarming coronavirus death, infection rates in minority communities
Press Contact
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), the highest-ranking Latino in Congress, led 25 Senate colleagues in calling on the Trump Administration to do more to help minority communities that are seeing a disproportionately higher impact from the coronavirus pandemic. The senators underscored the critical need for demographic and racial data, and that any COVID-19 vaccine or drug treatment trials include women, racial minorities and mem