Menendez, Kim, Norcross Lead NJ Delegation Push for JBMDL to Become Nation’s 4th Army Corps Hqtrs
NEWARK, N.J. – U.S. Senator Bob Menendez, ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and Congressmen Andy Kim (N.J.-03) and Donald Norcross (N.J.-01), New Jersey’s highest-ranking member on the House Armed Services Committee, today led the Congressional delegation’s support for Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst (JB MDL) to be selected as the location for the Fourth Army Corps Headquarters.
“As our Nation’s only tri-service base, the JB MDL an active-duty base strategically positioned and a highly valued proven power projection platform. In ten years, it has established itself as America’s premier joint and total warfighting base,” the lawmakers wrote to Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy. “As a primary Mobilization Force Generation Installation, JB MDL has been integral in serving as a training resource platform supporting military forces in all phases of Army Force Generation cycles. JB MDL played a critical role in mobilization operations during Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom by providing continuous Active Component and Reserve Component power projection, combat preparation, post-mobilization training, sustainment capabilities, and pre-mobilization training support.”
The letter was also signed by Sen. Cory Booker and Reps. Chris Smith (N.J.-04), Bonnie Watson-Coleman (N.J.-12), Donald Payne, Jr. (N.J.-10), Albio Sires (N.J.-08), Frank Pallone, Jr. (N.J.-06), Jeff Van Drew (N.J.-02), Josh Gottheimer (N.J.-05), Mikie Sherrill (N.J.-11), Bill Pascrell, Jr. (N.J.-09) and Tom Malinowksi (N.J.-07).
The U.S. Army currently operates three headquarters across the country, and is seeking a fourth location on the East Coast to house 630 soldiers and maintain a rotational Operational Command Post (OCP) of nearly 200 soldiers for deployment to Europe. The OCP will conduct operational planning and provide mission command of initial combat operations in the event of conflict.
New Jersey’s Congressional delegation cited the Joint Base’s strategic location between New York City and Philadelphia, proximity to major airports, top-rated schools and hospitals, and current base operations that make JB MDL second-to-none.
“In terms of headquarters complex capabilities, specifically Fort Dix is equipped and ready to provide two major facilities (Buildings 3601, 149,000 square feet built in 1990; and Building 3650, 107,000 square feet built in 1986) that can meet the requirements needed for a corps headquarters,” the letter continued. “We strongly support the selection of Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst to be the home of the next Army Corps Headquarters and believe that it represents a clear and cost-effective choice for the Army.”
JB MDL is home to more than 88 mission partners, and employs and houses more than 44,000 Airmen, Soldiers, Sailors, Marines, Coast Guardsmen, civilians and their family members. It is comprised of almost 4,000 facilities representing $9.3 billion in infrastructure, including 130 weapon ranges, 96 tactical training locations and more than 150 mission facilities.
It’s core mission is the Air Force’s Air Mobility Command, home to the 305th Air Mobility Wing (Active Component) that supports the delivery of cargo and personnel to combatant commanders abroad, and the 514th Air Mobility (Reserve Component). Both units, which currently fly the KC-10 Extender, will soon operate the next generation midair refueling tanker, the KC-46A.
JB MDL is the state’s second largest employer, generating more than $6.9 billion in economic impact for New Jersey every year.
February 7, 2020
The Honorable Ryan McCarthy
Secretary
United States Army
101 Army Pentagon
Washington, DC 20310
Dear Secretary McCarthy:
We are writing to express our strong support for Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst (JB MDL) to be selected as the location for a Fourth Army Corps Headquarters. We write to encourage you to select ASA Fort Dix, given the base’s extraordinary combination of new and move-in-ready headquarter accommodations, ample Sensitive Compartmented Information Facilities (SCIFs), centrally located to three International airports, and New Jersey is currently rated as the top public school system in the country.
As our Nation’s only tri-service base, the JB MDL an active-duty base strategically positioned and a highly valued proven power projection platform. In ten years, it has established itself as America’s premier joint and total warfighting base. It is home to more than 80 mission partners and is home to more than 44,000 Airmen, Soldiers, Sailors, Marines, Coast Guard service members and civilians. JB MDL is comprised of 65-square miles, and 48-square miles acres alone are contained within Fort Dix. This capacity allows for the management of 130 weapon ranges, 96 tactical training locations and more than 150 mission facilities.
In terms of headquarters complex capabilities, specifically Fort Dix is equipped and ready to provide two major facilities (Buildings 3601, 149,000 square feet built in 1990; and Building 3650, 107,000 square feet built in 1986) that can meet the requirements needed for a corps headquarters. The Adjutant General for the New Jersey National Guard has committed the use of these facilities in his inventory to accommodate the requirements for a Fourth Army Corps Headquarters. These facilities provide more than 256,000 square feet with ample executive suites including Sensitive Compartmented Information Facilities (SCIF) with the ability to increase space needed for future mission requirements. Each can house approximately 700 personnel or more. One building or both are available.
As a primary Mobilization Force Generation Installation, JB MDL has been integral in serving as a training resource platform supporting military forces in all phases of Army Force Generation cycles. JB MDL played a critical role in mobilization operations during Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom by providing continuous Active Component and Reserve Component power projection, combat preparation, post-mobilization training, sustainment capabilities, and pre-mobilization training support. From 2009 to 2014, JBMDL annually supported on average more than 1.3 million training man-days.
The geographic location of the JB MDL provides incredible access for mobility through the major international airport hubs in Northern New Jersey, New York and Philadelphia. The JB MDL is 62 miles from Newark Liberty International Airport; 85 miles from LaGuardia Airport; 88 miles from JFK International Airport and 32 miles from Philadelphia International Airport. Additionally, JB MDL is also home to the Air Force’s 305th Air Mobility Wing (AMW) and the 514th AMW, an associate Air Force Reserve Wing, who are responsible for extending America's global reach by generating, mobilizing and deploying 32 KC-10 and 15 C-17 aircraft to conduct strategic airlift and air refueling missions worldwide. Additionally, the 305th AMW operates two of America's largest strategic aerial ports supporting the delivery of cargo to combatant commanders abroad. The Wing supports JB MDL through cargo and passenger processing through the Aerial Port Squadron, airfield and ramp maintenance, and air traffic control services.
As you may know, Army Contracting Command-New Jersey (ACC-NJ) is one of six U.S. Army Command contracting centers. Located at Picatinny Arsenal and JB MDL, their mission is to plan, direct, manage and execute the full spectrum of contracting, acquisition support and business advisory services. This includes support of major weapons, armaments, ammunition systems, information technology and enterprises systems for the Army and the Department of Defense. The dedicated workforce of ACC-NJ manages more than $23.4 billion in active contracts. They were responsible for generating more than 7,200 contract actions obligating $6.1 billion in 2018. The 312 civilian associates of ACC-NJ provide a ready source of highly trained acquisition professionals with bachelor and postgraduate degrees. Additionally, eighty-nine percent of the ACC-NJ workforce is Defense Acquisition Workforce Improvement Act certified, and twenty-eight percent hold multiple certifications in contracting and other fields.
The 87th Force Support Squadron delivers the highest quality of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation programs for the entire JB MDL. They provide more than 90 customer focus programs enhancing the quality of life for our service members and their families. The Military and Family Support Center (MFSC) supports individuals, families, and leadership with programs and services to strengthen communities, encourage self-sufficiency, enhance mission readiness and ease adaptation to the military way of life.
The quality of life on base and in the surrounding communities is enhanced with top-rated schools and access to the highest quality of medical care. New Jersey is among the top public school systems in the nation, and the vast majority of schools on and around Joint Base McGuire-Dix Lakehurst meet or exceed state averages for student achievement. They score highly in performance, class size, credentialed instructors and safety.
In terms of personnel housing, JB MDL is home to the nation’s first Joint Army-Air Force privatization housing project which was entirely built in the years following the 2005 BRAC. This modern, remarkable housing community of over 1,600 new and over 400 modernized would be open to Fourth Army Corps personnel and their families.
Deborah Heart and Lung Center is just over one mile from JB MDL. This hospital recently collaborated with Cooper University Health Care to launch the HeroCare Connect program. It is a first of its kind collaboration in the country between two nationally renowned medical centers – with a mission to provide prompt, seamless access to needed medical appointments for active duty, retired military, veterans, and dependents. It also has a proven track record to rapidly handle expansion where in 2019 HeroCare Connect served 418 more military members and their families than in 2018 – a 26% increase in appointment requests. This program provides timely access to all medical specialties. Most appointments occur within 24-48 hours of the request for the appointment. HeroCare Correct is designed to be responsive to mission readiness and mobilizations/demobilization and can flex up or down to meet short-term medical needs when necessary.
We strongly support the selection of Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst to be the home of the next Army Corps Headquarters and believe that it represents a clear and cost-effective choice for the Army. JB DML’s strategic geographic location, proven record as a power projection platform, readily available executive suites and SCIF facilities, and the highest qualities of life for servicemembers and their families makes it the ideal location for the Fourth Army Corps Headquarters.
Thank you for your full consideration of Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst.
Sincerely,