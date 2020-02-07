Menendez, Kim, Norcross Lead NJ Delegation Push for JBMDL to Become Nation’s 4th Army Corps Hqtrs

NEWARK, N.J. – U.S. Senator Bob Menendez, ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and Congressmen Andy Kim (N.J.-03) and Donald Norcross (N.J.-01), New Jersey’s highest-ranking member on the House Armed Services Committee, today led the Congressional delegation’s support for Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst (JB MDL) to be selected as the location for the Fourth Army Corps Headquarters.

“As our Nation’s only tri-service base, the JB MDL an active-duty base strategically positioned and a highly valued proven power projection platform. In ten years, it has established itself as America’s premier joint and total warfighting base,” the lawmakers wrote to Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy. “As a primary Mobilization Force Generation Installation, JB MDL has been integral in serving as a training resource platform supporting military forces in all phases of Army Force Generation cycles. JB MDL played a critical role in mobilization operations during Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom by providing continuous Active Component and Reserve Component power projection, combat preparation, post-mobilization training, sustainment capabilities, and pre-mobilization training support.”

The letter was also signed by Sen. Cory Booker and Reps. Chris Smith (N.J.-04), Bonnie Watson-Coleman (N.J.-12), Donald Payne, Jr. (N.J.-10), Albio Sires (N.J.-08), Frank Pallone, Jr. (N.J.-06), Jeff Van Drew (N.J.-02), Josh Gottheimer (N.J.-05), Mikie Sherrill (N.J.-11), Bill Pascrell, Jr. (N.J.-09) and Tom Malinowksi (N.J.-07).

The U.S. Army currently operates three headquarters across the country, and is seeking a fourth location on the East Coast to house 630 soldiers and maintain a rotational Operational Command Post (OCP) of nearly 200 soldiers for deployment to Europe. The OCP will conduct operational planning and provide mission command of initial combat operations in the event of conflict.

New Jersey’s Congressional delegation cited the Joint Base’s strategic location between New York City and Philadelphia, proximity to major airports, top-rated schools and hospitals, and current base operations that make JB MDL second-to-none.

“In terms of headquarters complex capabilities, specifically Fort Dix is equipped and ready to provide two major facilities (Buildings 3601, 149,000 square feet built in 1990; and Building 3650, 107,000 square feet built in 1986) that can meet the requirements needed for a corps headquarters,” the letter continued. “We strongly support the selection of Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst to be the home of the next Army Corps Headquarters and believe that it represents a clear and cost-effective choice for the Army.”

JB MDL is home to more than 88 mission partners, and employs and houses more than 44,000 Airmen, Soldiers, Sailors, Marines, Coast Guardsmen, civilians and their family members. It is comprised of almost 4,000 facilities representing $9.3 billion in infrastructure, including 130 weapon ranges, 96 tactical training locations and more than 150 mission facilities.

It’s core mission is the Air Force’s Air Mobility Command, home to the 305th Air Mobility Wing (Active Component) that supports the delivery of cargo and personnel to combatant commanders abroad, and the 514th Air Mobility (Reserve Component). Both units, which currently fly the KC-10 Extender, will soon operate the next generation midair refueling tanker, the KC-46A.

JB MDL is the state’s second largest employer, generating more than $6.9 billion in economic impact for New Jersey every year.

