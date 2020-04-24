Menendez Joins NJ Delegation in Calling for Expanded COVID-19 Testing in State

NEWARK, N.J. - U.S. Senator Bob Menendez today joined members of the New Jersey congressional delgation in requesting additional federal funding to expand coronavirus testing, surveillance and contact tracing in New Jersey. The letter was also signed by Sen. Cory Booker and Representatives Frank Pallone, Jr. (N.J.-06), Tom Malinowski (N.J.-11), Andy Kim (N.J.-03), Donald Norcross (N.J.-01), Bill Pascrell (NJ-09), Albio Sires (NJ-08), Donald M. Payne, Jr. (NJ-10), Bonnie Watson Coleman (NJ-12), Josh Gottheimer (NJ-05), and Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill (NJ-11).

The lawmakers called for prioritization of hotspots like New Jersey and the utilization of mobile testing to expand testing access. They also asked the President to reconsider Governor Murphy’s application for an additional federal testing site in South Jersey.

“Greater federal support is necessary to ensure New Jersey’s coronavirus (COVID-19) testing capabilities are able to adequately manage the large – and still growing – demand. Without additional resources, New Jersey is unable to further mitigate the spread of this disease nor move toward implementing serological testing in order to identify individuals who may have potential immunity to COVID-19,” the letter states.

“Without more widely available testing, we are unable to fully understand the prevalence of the disease across the state, especially in our more remote counties,” the letter continued. “A higher volume of testing kits along with greater utilization of mobile testing at community sites can improve accessibility across the state and help expand testing to asymptomatic residents.”

Currently, there are two federally-supported testing sites in New Jersey at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel and at the Bergen New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus.

A copy of the letter is available here.