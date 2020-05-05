Menendez Introduces Resolution to Honor the Historic Significance of Cinco de Mayo

Menendez Introduces Resolution to Honor the Historic Significance of Cinco de Mayo

Senate resolution commemorates Mexico’s victory over France during the Battle of Puebla in 1862



WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), the highest-ranking Latino in Congress, introduced a Senate resolution to recognize the cultural and historical significance of the Cinco de Mayo – a holiday to commemorate Mexico’s victory over France during the Battle of Puebla in 1862, which resulted in Mexico’s freedom and independence.

“Despite confronting a pandemic of historic proportions, today we come together to recognize that Mexican-Americans are a vital part of American society, enriching our culture, boosting the economy and serving communities to the betterment of our nation,” said Sen. Menendez. “As a nation of immigrants, we must continue to celebrate the history of all communities living in the United States and strive for a more inclusive agenda that resembles the diversity of our great country by building bridges of hope instead of wasteful walls of hate. The COVID-19 pandemic has shown us that in challenging moments we strive by embracing our diversity and working together.”

The bipartisan resolution, cosponsored by Senator John Cornyn (R-Texas), recognizes the historic struggle of the people of Mexico for independence and freedom, which Cinco de Mayo commemorates, and serves as a reminder that the foundation of the United States was built by people from many countries and diverse cultures who were willing to fight and die for freedom.

The text of the resolution can be found here.

###