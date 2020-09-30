Menendez Introduces Legislation to Boost U.S.-India Clean Energy and Climate Cooperation

Menendez Introduces Legislation to Boost U.S.-India Clean Energy and Climate Cooperation

WASHINGTON — Senator Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, today introduced the Prioritizing Clean Energy and Climate Cooperation with India Act of 2020. The legislation follows a Congressional Delegation to India in the fall of 2019, during which Senator Menendez engaged with India’s Minister of New and Renewable Energy and Indian business leaders to discuss how the U.S. and India can address the threat of climate change and deepen our cooperation on clean energy production.

The Prioritizing Clean Energy and Climate Cooperation with India Act establishes the United States-India Clean Energy and Power Transmission Partnership (CEPTP) as the main forum for cooperation between the U.S. and India on clean energy technologies and energy transmission. CEPTP activities include promoting joint research and development on clean energy technologies, encouraging U.S. private investment in the Indian clean energy market, and supporting initiatives to develop new renewable energy generation capacity in India. The Act also promotes U.S.-India cooperation on climate resilience and risk reduction.

“Given the shared threat of climate change and India’s growing need for electricity, there is a strong case to be made for strengthening the U.S.-India clean energy partnership,” said Senator Menendez. “In that vein, I am introducing this legislation having witnessed firsthand the positive results that come when our nations work as a team to tackle common challenges. By establishing the U.S.-India Clean Energy and Power Transmission Partnership, we are laying the groundwork for successful partnerships between not only the U.S. and Indian governments, but also our universities and private sectors. I am proud to lead this effort to further strengthen our relationship with India.”

A copy of the Prioritizing Clean Energy and Climate Cooperation with India Act of 2020 may be found HERE.

Key provisions of the legislation include:

Establishing the United States-India Clean Energy and Power Transmission Partnership:

Establishes the United States-India Clean Energy and Power Transmission Partnership (CEPTP) as the main forum and funding mechanism for cooperation between the U.S. and India on clean energy technologies and energy transmission

Promotes partnerships between U.S. and Indian universities and government research laboratories on the research, development, and application of clean energy technologies

Promotes lawful sharing of intellectual property between U.S. and Indian private sector entities for renewable energy technology, air conditioning technology, and refrigeration systems technology

Encourages U.S. private investment in the Indian clean energy technology market

Supports the provision of technical assistance and expertise on electricity grid and energy efficiency improvements in India

Supports initiatives to develop new renewable energy generation capacity in India

Requires the Administration to submit a multi-year strategy to Congress for implementing the CEPTP

Supporting Further U.S.-India Cooperation on Climate and Clean Energy:

Prioritizes increased engagement and cooperation with the Government of India, the Indian diaspora community in the U.S., and the private sector and civil society in both the U.S. and India on clean energy, electricity generation, and climate security issues

Sets advancing climate risk reduction and resilience capacities as a priority for the U.S.’s diplomatic, security, and development work in India

Requires a report on the scope and nature of U.S. participation in the India-led Mission Innovation initiative

###