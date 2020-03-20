Menendez Introduces Bill to Ease Borrowing Costs for State and Local Governments Fighting COVID-19

The legislation would allow the Federal Reserve to buy state and local debt, providing immediate relief for state and local governments



WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), a senior member of the Senate Banking Committee, introduced the Municipal Bonds Emergency Relief Act (MBERA), which would allow the Federal Reserve to buy municipal debt to help local and state governments finance the delivery of key public services due to the COVID-19 health emergency. In the past week, borrowing costs for municipalities have skyrocketed, making it more difficult to finance the coronavirus response.

“States and localities are on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19 and need assistance from the federal government to be able to finance the increasing costs of the response to this health emergency,” said Sen. Menendez. “The Municipal Bonds Emergency Relief Act would do that by allowing the Federal Reserve to provide support to state and local governments for this crisis and similar future emergencies.”

The MBERA would amend Section 14(b) of the Federal Reserve Act (12 U.S.C. 355) to allow the Federal Reserve to buy municipal bonds under unusual and exigent circumstances.

The full text of the bill can be downloaded here.

