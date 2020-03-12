Menendez Hosts Ecuadorian-American Roundtable

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Bob Menendez, ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, hosted a roundtable in his Newark office earlier this week with members of New Jersey’s large Ecuadorian-American community to discuss his commitment to improving the United States’ relationship with Ecuador.

“I’m proud to represent New Jersey’s vibrant Ecuadorian community, which has made indelible contributions to the state’s diverse culture and economy. They are our neighbors, business owners, religious leaders, educators, journalists and civic activists,” said Sen. Menendez. “Although there were previously tensions between the U.S. and Ecuador, as the top Democrat on the Foreign Relations Committee, I’m committed to working with the current government to improve our bond, celebrate our shared values and address the challenges our countries face.”

There are over 130,000 Ecuadorians living in New Jersey, many of whom live in Bergen, Essex, Hudson and Union counties.

Attendee’s at the roundtable included:

Hugo Abad – Owner of Abad’s Multiple Services

– Owner of Abad’s Multiple Services Andres Aguilar Pulla – NJ Executive Director of Organizacion Juventud Ecuatoriana NJ

– NJ Executive Director of Organizacion Juventud Ecuatoriana NJ Maria Andrade – Ecuadorian Community Leader

– Ecuadorian Community Leader Humberto Baquerizo – Program Development Specialist in the Office for Diversity and Community Engagement at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School

– Program Development Specialist in the Office for Diversity and Community Engagement at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School Patricia Bullon – Host of Punto de Encuentro

– Host of Jesus Carrion – Vice President of Alianza Ecuatoriana de Passaic

– Vice President of Alianza Ecuatoriana de Passaic Roxana Cedeno – Publisher/Owner of Poder Latino

– Publisher/Owner of Maria Theresa Garces-Guevara – Ecuadorian Community Leader

– Ecuadorian Community Leader America Gonzalez, Abad’s Multiple Services

Ana Ledesma – CTSA Tours & Multiservices LLC

– CTSA Tours & Multiservices LLC Lucila Macias – Legal Assistant at Wu & Hung Law LLC

– Legal Assistant at Wu & Hung Law LLC Diego Munoz – Ecuadorian American Chamber of Commerce

– Ecuadorian American Chamber of Commerce Cesar Orozco – Organizacion Juventud Ecuatoriana NJ

– Organizacion Juventud Ecuatoriana NJ Jose Ramos – Ecuadorian Community Leader

– Ecuadorian Community Leader Darwin Roman – President of the Union County Latino-American Chamber of Commerce

– President of the Union County Latino-American Chamber of Commerce Myriam Torres – Hispanics for Progress of Essex County

– Hispanics for Progress of Essex County Joffre Perez – President of Alianza Ecuatoriana de Passaic, NJ

