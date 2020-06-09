Menendez Grills Trump Labor Secretary on Failure to Acknowledge, Address Impending Unemployment Crisis; Ensure Businesses Keep Employees Safe from COVID-19

“These rosy expectations that everybody will be able to go back to work are just not going to be realized by August 1st. I live in a state with the second largest number of infections. It is going through a staged reopening. That means that many businesses still won’t be open by then or will be opened with less capacity – which means they will require less workers,” Sen. Menendez said to Scalia. “When we have an unemployment rate of 13%; when unemployment rates of African Americans is even higher – 16.8%; when unemployment among Latinos is even higher – 17.6%: What is the Administration’s plan for August 1st?”