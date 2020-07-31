Menendez, Engel Statement on Beijing’s Crackdowns Under the Hong Kong National Security Law

WASHINGTON – Senator Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and Representative Eliot L. Engel, Chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs issued the following statement:

“We are deeply concerned by today’s announcement that China has issued arrest warrants under Hong Kong’s new national security law for several noted democracy activists, including an extraterritorial warrant for the arrest of an individual who has been a United States citizen for over two decades. This action only further undermines the credibility of China as a responsible rule-abiding member of the international community. If Beijing thinks that this effort will silence those who stand for freedom, democracy, human rights and the rule of law, it is gravely mistaken: today we are all Hong Kongers.”