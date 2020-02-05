Menendez, Engel Statement on Anniversary of New START Treaty

WASHINGTON - ... Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ), Ranking Member of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, and Representative Eliot L. Engel, Chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, today made the following statement on the ninth anniversary of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) entering into force:

“For nearly a decade, this treaty has constrained Russia’s nuclear forces, provided strong and detailed verification measures to ensure Russia adheres to its commitments, and allowed the United States the flexibility to maintain a safe, secure, modern, and effective nuclear deterrent. The data exchanges and on-site inspections of New START provide unique insights into Russia’s nuclear forces and greatly assist our military in carrying out its deterrence mission.



“Now, with the New START Treaty just one year from expiration, we urge President Trump to reach an agreement with President Putin to extend it for five additional years. It is time for President Trump to listen to reason, expertise, and our allies who recognize the treaty as an indispensable pillar of security.”