Menendez Discusses Expectations for President Trump’s Impeachment Trial, Set to Begin Next Week

Menendez Discusses Expectations for President Trump’s Impeachment Trial, Set to Begin Next Week

NEWARK, N.J. – U.S. Senator Bob Menendez addressed reporters this morning regarding his expectations for the impeachment trial of President Trump, which is set to begin next Tuesday. Yesterday, Sen. Menendez, along with every member of the Senate, was sworn in to serve on the trial. His remarks came following a press conference with leaders of New Jersey’s Puerto Rican community to demand the Trump Administration take immediate action to help the hundreds of thousands of American citizens living in Puerto Rico impacted by continued earthquakes.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH