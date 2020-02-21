Menendez Commemorates 150th Anniversary of Stevens Institute of Technology

U.S. Senator Bob Menendez commemorated the150th anniversary of the founding of Stevens Institute of Technology by submitting a statement into the official congressional record recognizing the Hoboken university’s role in developing some of the nation’s brightest and innovative minds in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).

“Stevens has honored its mission to inspire, nurture, and educate leaders in the technology-centric environment of the future, while equipping them with the tools to find innovative solutions to the most challenging problems of our time,” said Sen. Menendez. “Today Stevens is among the fastest-growing universities in the nation, attracting top students and faculty from New Jersey, the nation and across the globe.”

Stevens is one of the largest producers of STEM degree recipients in New Jersey, and ranks first in the state and 15th in the nation in the production of engineering graduate degrees. Its faculty, students and alumni have pioneered research and innovations in many diverse fields, including in transportation, telecommunications, healthcare, biomedicine and cybersecurity, and has a 96 percent placement rate for its graduates. Alumni have also launched and led numerous companies and organizations.

“It is no exaggeration to say that Stevens has changed and improved the way we live, work and communicate, greatly benefiting society,” Sen. Menendez continued. “Stevens has also contributed significantly to the community, and local, state and national economy.”