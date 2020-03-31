Menendez, Colleagues Urge Google Subsidiary Verily to Protect User Data, Expand Access to COVID-19 Screening Websites

The senators demand more answers amid continued privacy concerns surrounding Verily’s screening platform, insist users need not log-in or create a Google account



WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), a senior member of the Senate Finance Committee that sets national health policy, today led a group of colleagues in sending a follow-up letter requesting more information from Google subsidiary Verily Life Sciences. The Trump Administration announced on March 13, 2020 that it was working with the company to create a coronavirus screening website.

The Senator’s inquiry comes a day after Verily announced it was expanding its pilot program beyond the initial four counties in California where it has been running.

“First and foremost, all the data to be collected in this pilot program or any other related screening websites should remain confidential and must not be used for any commercial purposes in the future, and Verily should clearly state if the collected information is in compliance with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA),” the Senators wrote to Andrew Conrad, CEO, Verily Life Sciences.

Shortly after the March 13 announcement, Sen. Menendez led a group of colleagues in expressing their concerns about privacy and cybersecurity vulnerabilities to the Administration and Google.

The senators remain insistent that anyone accessing the Verily screening website or any other critical resource should not be required to create or sign into a Google account. In their March 18 letter, the senators also expressed their concerns that the Trump Administration and any third-party participant –such as Verily– have not appropriately accounted for the clear privacy and cybersecurity vulnerabilities in deploying and making such a system.

In addition, the lawmakers in today’s letter asked Verily’s CEO to provide a timeline for the planned roll-out of a multi-state or national website to screen COVID-19 cases. To address their standing concerns, the senators asked a series of follow up questions including:

Is the Verily screening website in compliance with the HIPAA privacy rule?

Going forward, will Verily provide an alternative method of authentication for individuals unwilling or unable to sign up for a Google account?

Will Verily consider making a portion of the COVID-19 test screening website available without authentication if individuals wish to take the screener and find testing clinics anonymously?

Joining Sen. Menendez in sending the letter were Sens. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) and Cory Booker (D-N.J.).

The full text of the letter can be found here and below.