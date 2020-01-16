Menendez, Colleagues Request Senate Banking Committee Hearings on HUD’s Inaction in Disbursing Billions of Dollars for Puerto Rico

WASHINGTON, D.C – U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), a senior member of the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee, today led a letter cosigned by committee colleagues Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) requesting Chairman Mike Crapo (R-Idaho) and Ranking Member Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), to immediately hold hearings on the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) failure to disburse billions of dollars in congressionally appropriated funding for Puerto Rico’s recovery from Hurricane Maria, and that they hear directly from HUD Secretary Ben Carson.

“For two years, HUD and senior personnel at the Office of Management and Budget have played a dangerous game with the lives of nearly 3.5 million Americans on the Island by finding innovative ways of delaying relief from reaching these citizens. The deadly consequences of which are again brought to light by the recent earthquakes that have struck the island,” wrote the senators to Chairman Crapo and Ranking Member Brown. “Today, as Puerto Ricans struggle to recover from a deadly 6.4 magnitude earthquake and over 600 additional tremors since December 28, 2019, this funding is more critical than ever.”

HUD’s withholding of critical disaster aid hampered restoration and rebuilding of the island’s infrastructure and residences damaged by Hurricane Maria in 2017. The inability to make timely repairs only exacerbated the impact of the earthquakes and aftershocks currently rocking Puerto Rico, which has led to at least two reported deaths.

Earlier this week, Sen. Menendez joined several colleagues in sending a letter to President Trump expressing their strong support of Puerto Rico’s request for a major disaster declaration following the January 7 earthquake. This declaration for eight municipalities in Puerto Rico would allow individuals living and affected by the earthquakes to receive assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to seek alternative temporary lodging and funding to repair or replace their homes.

