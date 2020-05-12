Menendez, Colleagues Introduce VoteSafe Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) joined a group of Senate and House colleagues, including House Majority Whip Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.-6), in introducing the VoteSafe Act, legislation to expand voting options and improve the safety and accessibility of polling places across the country during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Voting rights are the backbone of our democracy. Despite being in the middle of a pandemic of historic proportions, our voting rights must be protected and expanded to ensure everyone can make their voice heard in a safe way,” said Sen. Menendez. “The VoteSafe Act expands voting options for Americans in hard hit states such as New Jersey, by providing no-excuse vote by mail and expanded early voting, as well as improving access to voter registration.” “The right to vote is a basic American right and our democracy depends on our citizens having access to the ballot box,” said House Majority Whip James Clyburn. “The coronavirus pandemic has highlighted the many challenges Americans face while voting, which is why I’m proud to join Senator Harris and Congresswoman Fudge to introduce the VoteSafe Act today, because it expands voting options to include no-excuse vote by mail and early voting, as well as improve access to voter registration. This legislation ensures that polling locations and its workers have the resources they need to not only keep themselves safe, but also keep the public safe during this public health crisis. We must act now to protect every American’s basic right to vote and guarantee that when people do vote, they are safe and have equal access to the ballot box.”

This year, multiple primary elections were besieged by public health concerns as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Most recently, in Wisconsin, voters experienced long lines and hours-long wait times, after the U.S. Supreme Court blocked a court order that would have extended the period for voters to return absentee ballots—forcing many voters to vote in-person at a limited number of polling places. Multiple voters tested positive for COVID-19 after this election.

The VoteSafe Act would:

Require states to provide no-excuse mail-in absentee voting for the 2020 elections and guarantee minimum due process protections for these voters;

Require states to maintain an early in-person voting period of at least 20 days for the 2020 elections;

Authorize $2.5 billion for states to meet their obligations to offer no-excuse absentee voting and early in-person voting; and

Provide $2.5 billion in additional discretionary grant funding for states to further improve the safety and accessibility of voting options during the pandemic, including: Ensuring that elections are accessible to individuals with disabilities. Ensuring adequate protections for language minority voters. Ensuring voting access for American Indian, Alaska Native, and rural voters. Implementing and promoting curbside voting. Implementing and meeting a maximum wait time standard or publishing current wait times for voters. Providing for the training and recruitment of poll workers. Improving access to voter registration.



In addition to Sen Menendez and Rep. Clayburn the VoteSafe Act is co-sponsored by Senators Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.), Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), Mazie K. Hirono (D-Hawaii), Edward Markey (D-Mass.), Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.), Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Mark Warner (D-Va.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), and Ron Wyden (D-Ore.).

The bill is endorsed by the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME), American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), Areva Martin, civil rights attorney, author, and founder of Special Needs Network, Asian Americans Advancing Justice (AAJC), Asian Law Alliance, Asian Pacific Islander Initiative, Asian Pacific Islander American Vote, Building Healthy Communities East Salinas, California Black Chamber of Commerce, Center for American Progress (CAP), Common Cause, The Daniel Initiative, David Ryu, Los Angeles City Councilmember, End Citizens United Action Fund and Let America Vote, Environmental Health Coalition, Fresno Barrios Unidos, Greater Los Angeles African American Chamber of Commerce, Greater Sacramento Urban League, Homeboy Industries, Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, Los Angeles Regional Reentry Partnership, Marc Elias, election and voting rights attorney, Mi Familia Vota, Mid-City Community Action Network (Mid-City CAN), Mission Economic Development Agency, MoveOn, National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials (NALEO Educational Fund), National Federation of Filipino American Associations (NaFFAA), Native American Rights Fund (NARF), National Disability Rights Network (NDRN), National Education Association (NEA), New Breath Foundation, Rainbow PUSH Coalition, Sacramento LGBT Center, San Diego Organizing Project, San Francisco Faith Community, San Francisco NAACP, Service Employees International Union (SEIU), SEIU Local 2015, UnidosUS, UNITE HERE Local 11, United Farm Workers (UFW), Urban League of San Diego County, Voto Latino, and Working Partnerships USA.

“Even before this devastating pandemic, our nation was experiencing a sustained period of voter suppression across the states, triggered by the Supreme Court's decision in Shelby County v. Holder,” said Kristen Clarke, President & Executive Director of the Lawyers' Committee. “Now, more than ever, we need bold and comprehensive legislation like Senator Harris' VoteSafe Act, which would both expand options for safe in-person voting and facilitate the expansion of vote by mail in the states. This is critical to protecting the right to vote during this pandemic, especially for African Americans and other people of color.” “Unless Congress takes immediate action to help upgrade state election systems, the chaos and potentially deadly consequences observed in Wisconsin will likely repeat themselves in states across the country,” said Neera Tanden, president and CEO of the Center for American Progress. “States must act now to expand vote by mail and ensure safe in-person voting so Americans can exercise the fundamental right to vote without risking their health.” “It’s shocking that even during the COVID-19 pandemic, some states and localities are actively trying to disenfranchise certain voters, especially from communities of color. If Congress doesn’t act to protect our right to vote, millions of Americans could be disenfranchised, and thousands more Americans could get sick by showing up to vote. No one should have to decide between their health and their right to vote,” said Karen Hobert Flynn, President of Common Cause. “We appreciate Senator Harris’ leadership in introducing the VoteSafe Act to help ensure that all Americans can safely have their voices heard and votes counted in this year’s elections.” “No one should ever have to choose between their health and their right to vote,” said Tiffany Muller, President of Let America Vote and End Citizens United. “Senator Kamala Harris’ VoteSafe Act of 2020 is a comprehensive solution to ensure there are safe voting options while also protecting Americans’ access to the ballot box in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. By expanding absentee vote-by-mail options, guaranteeing adequate assistance for language minority voters, and improving polling place management and safety, the VoteSafe Act of 2020 provides the necessary measures and funding for election preparedness during these challenging times. Let America Vote and End Citizens United Action Funds applaud Senator Harris for her bold leadership on a critical issue impacting Americans across the country, and we urge the Senate to act now to pass this bill.” “The COVID-19 pandemic reaffirms that all people, regardless of the color of their skin or where they were born, need a strong voice in our democracy. Voting is one of the fastest, most efficient ways to voice our vision for the path we want our communities to take in 2020 and beyond. SEIU members applaud Senator Harris for introducing the VoteSafe Act to help states prepare for holding elections during the pandemic in a way that’s safe and accessible for all voters. Having an election that is safe and healthy for every voter no matter where they live is vital to creating a democracy that works for us all,” said Service Employees International Union International (SEIU) President Mary Kay Henry.

The text of the bill can be found here and a one pager with a summary can be found here.

