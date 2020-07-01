Menendez, Colleagues Introduce Resolution Honoring the Borinqueneers

The 65th Infantry Regiment was the only Hispanic Segregated Unit -composed almost entirely of soldiers from Puerto Rico- to play a prominent role in three wars

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), the highest ranking Latino in Congress, today joined a group of colleagues in introducing a bicameral resolution honoring the 65th Infantry Regiment of the United States Army, known as the Borinqueneers, and designating April 13, 2020 as the National Borinqueneers Day. The resolution recognizes the bravery, service, and sacrifice of the Puerto Rican soldiers of the 65th Infantry Regiment in the armed conflicts of the United States in the 20th and 21st centuries, and expresses deep gratitude for the contributions to the Armed Forces that have been made by hundreds of thousands of patriotic United States citizens from Puerto Rico.

“Our nation owes each of the Borinqueneers a great debt of gratitude. Their heroic conduct in the face of overwhelming odds advanced American military operations and broke racial barriers that had long constrained minorities in our military ranks,” said Sen. Menendez. “Our resolution designates April 13th as National Borinqueneers Day, a day to remember and honor these brave patriots. Let ‘National Borinqueneers Day’ be a day to reflect on the enormous contributions and sacrifices that Puerto Ricans have made to our military and this country and celebrate the story of these American heroes.”

The 65th Infantry Regiment was the only Hispanic Segregated Unit -composed almost entirely of soldiers from Puerto Rico- to play a prominent role in three wars. The unit's toughness, courage, and loyalty earned the admiration of many who had previously harbored reservations about Puerto Rican soldiers based on stereotypes. Over the span of World War I, World War II, and the Korean War, the regiment saw extensive combat. By the time fighting came to a close in Korea, soldiers in the 65th Infantry Regiment had earned 10 Distinguished Service Crosses, about 250 Silver Stars, over 600 Bronze Stars, and nearly 3,000 Purple Hearts. On April 13, 2016, the Borinqueneers received the Congressional Gold Medal.

Joining Sen. Menendez in introducing this bicameral resolution are Sens. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Reps. Jennifer Gonzalez-Colon (R-P.R.) and Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.-7).

