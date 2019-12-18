Menendez, Colleagues Introduce Bipartisan SANTA Act to Protect Children from Dangerous Counterfeit Toys

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) along with Senators Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-La.), and Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) introduced legislation that would help parents protect their children against dangerous counterfeit toys and products purchased online. The Stop All Nefarious Toys in America (SANTA) Act would require online marketplaces like Amazon to clearly publish the origin, seller name, location and contact information for all children’s toys and products.

“As New Jerseyans prepare to celebrate the holidays, all of us want our children to have fun—not get hurt by overlooked hazards in counterfeit toys,” said Sen. Menendez. “Our Stop All Nefarious Toys in America Act will arm parents and all online shoppers with the critical information they need to make informed choices about the children’s products and toys they buy for the people they love.

New information required under the SANTA Act include:

Full name, full business address, whether the seller is the manufacturer, importer, retailer or reseller of the children’s product and contact information for the seller, including working phone number and working email.

Online marketplaces should also notify parents if the product is fulfilled or shipped from a seller or warehouse that is different from the original seller.

Online marketplaces should verify seller information prior to listing through government-issued ID, bank accounts, individual and business contact information. This should exclude sellers of used children’s products and resellers of children’s products.

The SANTA Act has received support from the Toy Association, the Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association (JPMA) and the Halloween & Costume Association.

“The Toy Association applauds Senator Bill Cassidy for his leadership on the SANTA Act. The legislation is an important step forward in empowering families who shop online. By providing online shoppers with information on who, and from where, they are purchasing toys from they will be better able to make smart, informed decisions about the toys and games being purchased online for their loved ones,” said Steve Pasierb, president and CEO of the Toy Association. “Third-party sellers on online marketplaces have thus far not been held to the same high level of accountability that is expected from the U.S. toy and retail industries. Online sellers who seek to deceive consumers and profit from the sale of untested, unsafe and fake toys – and place children and other consumers at risk – must be stopped. This bill stands to be an important tool toward achieving this objective.” “JPMA supports this effort to require greater transparency in online marketplaces so Consumers can better know the source of products that provide for the care and protection of babies. Consumers expect legitimate branded, safety tested, affordable baby products when they purchase them online,” said Kelly Mariotti, Executive Director of JPMA. “Consumers want to know that when they are buying children’s Halloween Costumes and accessories online that the products are legitimate brands and safe. This bill mandates such transparency and deserves public support,” said Michelle Buggy Executive Director of the Halloween & Costume Association.

Last month, Sen. Menendez joined the New Jersey Public Interest Research Group to release the 34th annual Trouble in Toyland report warning parents and consumers about potential dangers associated with toys on sale this holiday season.

