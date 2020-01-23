Menendez, Colleagues Introduce Bipartisan Resolution Commemorating 75th Anniversary of the Liberation of Auschwitz by Allied Forces

Menendez, Colleagues Introduce Bipartisan Resolution Commemorating 75th Anniversary of the Liberation of Auschwitz by Allied Forces

With anti-Semitism on the rise across the country, Resolution calls on Americans to remember victims, honor legacy of survivors

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Bob Menendez today joined his colleagues in introducing a bipartisan resolution commemorating the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp by Allied Forces during World War II. The anniversary will take place on January 27th, designated by the United Nations as International Holocaust Remembrance Day.





“We must never forget the lives lost in Auschwitz and the 6 million Jews who perished during the Holocaust,” said Sen. Menendez. “We must continue to work together to ensure that those horrific acts are never repeated. When we see anti-Semitism or hate in this country—or anywhere—leaders across the political spectrum must call it out and speak out.”

The resolution is cosponsored Sens. Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.), James Lankford (R-Okla.), Kevin Kramer (R-N.D.) and Ben Cardin (D-Md.). Text of the bipartisan resolution can be found here.



The N.Y./N.J. metropolitan region has experienced a rise in hate-fueled and anti-Semitic attacks over the past year. Last month, an anti-Semitic-fueled shooting-spree targeted the Jewish community in Jersey City and left four individuals dead, including a Jersey City police officer. Just weeks later, five individuals were stabbed at a rabbi’s home in Monsey, N.Y., while celebrating the seventh night of Hanukkah.



Last week, Sen. Menendez spoke at the Jewish Federation of Northern New Jersey’s Security and Safety Summit where he denounced the rise of anti-Semitism in the region and across the country, and also recommitted himself to standing up against hate and to fighting for resources to protect the Jewish community at home and around the globe.



Earlier this month, the Senator attended a memorial dedication for the Tree of Life Synagogue at Temple Shalom in Succasunna, Morris County. The Tree of Life Synagogue was the site of the deadly mass shooting in Pittsburgh in 2018, which was one of the deadliest attacks on Jews in U.S. history.



Sen. Menendez joined U.S. Sen. Cory Booker and State Assemblyman Gary Schaer in calling for an increase in government funding to help protect communities from targeted hate crimes and domestic terrorism.



In wake of the Jersey City attack, Sen. Menendez joined an interfaith roundtable with Governor Phil Murphy and community leaders at Temple Beth El in Jersey City. The Senator also rallied with Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action in calling on Congress to pass commonsense gun safety reform measures.



After several New Jersey Jewish Community Centers were targets of bomb threats in 2017, Sen. Menendez led a rally at the JCC on the Palisades in Tenafly to stand in solidarity with the community.

###